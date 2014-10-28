CHICAGO Two dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Chicago-bound Amtrak passenger train collided with a semi-tractor trailer at a crossing in northern Indiana on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The train was traveling from Indianapolis with 56 passengers and three crew members when it stuck the truck north of Lafayette, Indiana, said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

Of the 24 injured, 16 were treated on the scene and released and eight were taken to IU White Memorial Hospital in Monticello, said Monticello Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert W. Hickman.

All eight of those taken to the hospital have since been treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Hickman said the accident tore the trailer in half but the driver in his cab was only "jerked around" by the impact. He refused treatment.

Magliari said the locomotive also was damaged. Passengers were taken by bus to Chicago.

Neither Hickman nor Magliari could say why the truck was in the crossing and the White County Sheriff's office had no immediate comment.

