PHOENIX A tour bus full of passengers on an agricultural trip in southwestern Arizona flipped on its side on Thursday after failing to negotiate a turn, injuring at least 24 people, authorities said.

Two of those injured were flown from the scene to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, said Alfonso Zavala, a Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The rest of the injured people were taken to the county’s regional medical center with mostly minor injuries, Zavala said.

The bus had been carrying 51 passengers in addition to the driver when it tipped over while trying to make a left turn on a dirt road, landing in a celery field, he said.

It was operated by Phoenix-based Tour West America. The company said officials were gathering information and had no immediate comment.

Zavala said the sheriff’s accident reconstruction team remained on scene to probe the cause of the accident.

