NASHVILLE The bassist for rock band 3 Doors Down has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after he was involved in a crash that killed another driver, Nashville police said on Saturday.

The musician, Todd Harrell, 41, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, was driving his Cadillac CTS west on Interstate 40 at high speed late on Friday when he clipped a pickup truck, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

The truck went out of control, traveled down an embankment and overturned, police said.

Harrell was charged early on Saturday. Police identified the man killed in the crash as Paul Howard Shoulders Jr., 47.

3 Doors Down gained fame in 2000 with the song "Kryptonite." The band's other hit songs include "When I'm Gone" and "It's Not My Time."

The band's website said in a statement that the members were "deeply saddened" by Shoulders' death. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time," they said.

Police said Shoulders was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

Harrell showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tasks and appeared under the influence of an intoxicant, police said.

"He acknowledged consuming hard cider and taking prescription Lortab and Xanax," the police statement said.

An attorney for Harrell could not be reached for comment.

Harrell was taken to Nashville's Metro Jail, which is run by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Harrell is also accused of bringing controlled substances into the jail. A search at the booking room by Davidson County Sheriff's deputies uncovered a plastic bag hidden in his sock with eight Xanax pills, 24 Oxycodone pills and four Oxymorphone pills, police said.

Harrell remained in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

