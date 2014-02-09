At least four people were killed and two injured on Sunday in a crash caused by a motorist who drove the wrong way on a highway east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles were involved in the pre-dawn crash on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar, California, state highway patrol officer Jennifer Cassidy said.

KABC.com, a television station website in Los Angeles, reported six people were killed in the collision.

The local ABC affiliate also reported a Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound in westbound lanes before it struck a red Ford Explorer and then a Ford Freestyle.

Online state patrol logs show a vehicle was reportedly traveling at 100 mph on the wrong side of the highway before the collision occurred.

Investigators told the television station that evidence of alcohol consumption was found at the scene.

The wrong-way female driver is in critical condition and another driver suffered minor injuries, Cassidy said.

Diamond Bar is 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and Meredith Mazzilli)