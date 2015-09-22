SAN FRANCISCO An elderly woman accidentally drove her car through the entrance of a San Francisco Bay area gym and into an exercise class on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring five others, police said.

The 80-year-old driver was attempting to park her luxury SUV outside the LifeStyleRx gym in Livermore, California, around 6:30 a.m. when she inadvertently pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, Livermore police officer Traci Rebiejo said.

The driver, who was not identified, crashed the vehicle through the front glass doors and drove another 70 feet into the workout room, Rebiejo said.

Six people were rushed to the hospital after the crash, according to Rebiejo, including a 49-year-old woman who was later pronounced dead. The other five were treated and released, Rebiejo said.

Rebiejo said there was no indication the driver intentionally crashed the car, adding that drugs and alcohol were not considered factors and that the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

"She was visibly shaken," Rebiejo said.

The woman was not arrested, Rebiejo said. Detectives would eventually turn over their findings to prosecutors to decide on whether charges would be filed, she said.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner)