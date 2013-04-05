A school bus lays on its side after being overturned following a collision, in Wadsworth, Illinois, as pictured in this frame taken from video courtesy of www.nbcchicago.com, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/www.nbcchicago.com/Handout

A school bus lays on its side after being overturned following a collision, in Wadsworth, Illinois, as pictured in this frame taken from video courtesy of www.nbcchicago.com, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/www.nbcchicago.com/Handout

A school bus taking children to an elementary school in northeastern Illinois overturned in a crash at an intersection on Friday, killing an adult and injuring three dozen people, most of them young students, authorities said.

The bus was headed to Newport Elementary School in Wadsworth when witnesses say it ran a red light and hit a Jeep Wrangler, Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said.

"The bus windows all crashed out. It's a bad scene," Curran told a news conference.

Wadsworth is about 45 miles north of Chicago near the Illinois-Wisconsin border in Lake County.

Twelve students were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and 23 others considered to be in at least good condition were taken on another bus to a hospital, John Kavanaugh, deputy chief of the Gurnee Fire Department, told reporters.

Two people from an SUV also involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, said Kavanaugh.

A helicopter video on the WGN-TV website showed the school bus resting on its side near an intersection, partly on the road and partly on the shoulder. An SUV with heavy front-end damage was next to the bus and the Jeep, extensively damaged, was nearby.

The bus did not have seat belts but high seat backs provided some protection for the students, officials said.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Tom Brown, Gary Hill)