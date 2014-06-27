Six people were killed and four injured in a fiery crash after a station wagon crossed the center line and slammed into a minivan near Lexington, Kentucky, police said on Friday.

The vehicles caught fire after the Thursday night collision 15 miles (25 kms) south of Lexington, said Sergeant Scott Harvey, a spokesman for Nicholasville Police Department.

Two adults and three children riding in the station wagon were killed, as was a passenger in the minivan, Harvey said.

