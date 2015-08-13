BOSTON A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train south of Boston on Thursday, railroad officials said,.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking on the tracks in Mansfield, about 32 miles outside Boston, at about 10:45 a.m., when a Boston-bound Amtrak train hit him. He was killed on impact, officials said.

Amtrak spokesperson Vernae Graham said 189 passengers were aboard the Northeast regional train from Washington to Boston at the time of the crash, but none sustained injuries.

Five Amtrak trains and two Massachusetts Bay Transit Association commuter rail trains were delayed because of police activity at the sight.

Transit Police said no foul play was suspected, but local prosecutors will investigate the incident.

The man's death is the latest in a series of fatal rail crashes in the northeastern United States. In May, an Amtrak train derailed in Philadelphia killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others. In February, six people were killed in a fiery collision between a Metro-North Railroad passenger train and an SUV in Valhalla, N.Y., a New York City suburb.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Tempera; Editing by Scott Malone)