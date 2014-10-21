Thirteen high school girls on a Missouri volleyball team were injured on Monday when their bus collided with a car on the way to a tournament, the school said.

The girls from Raymore-Peculiar High School were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the school said in messages on Twitter.

No further details were immediately available. Police and fire departments could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Kansas City Star newspaper reported that a flatbed truck crashed into the bus as it made a U-turn in Lee's Summit on Monday afternoon. One girl suffered serious injuries, it said.

Lee's Summit is a town of about 91,000 people roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Louise Ireland)