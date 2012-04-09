Firefighters work to control the blaze after the crash of an F-18 navy jet into an apartment building in Virginia Beach, pictured in this aerial frame grab from video on April 6 2012. REUTERS/WAVY TV/Handout

Virginia Beach Rescue Squad responds to the scene and rush the injured to a makeshift triage center on Birdneck Road, after an F/A-18D fighter jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The plane was part of a training squadron at Naval Air Station Oceana for Navy and Marine aviators in Virginia Beach. REUTERS/Thomas Slusser

U.S. Navy personnel inspect the ejection seat of the Navy F/A-18D fighter jet that crashed into an apartment complex in Viginia Beach April 6, 2012. The Navy fighter crashed soon after take-off into an apartment complex in Virginia on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, heavily damaging half-a-dozen buildings and injuring nine people. All the injuries, including those to the F/A-18 crew, were minor, officials said, but the search of the Mayfair Mews apartment complex was not complete. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the buildings in Virginia Beach, and one pilot was rescued while still strapped into his ejection seat. REUTERS/Peter J. Casey

A man is taken away by paramedics at the scene of accident after a U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The Navy fighter crashed soon after take-off into an apartment complex in Virginia on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, heavily damaging half-a-dozen buildings and injuring nine people. All the injuries, including those to the F/A-18 crew, were minor, officials said, but the search of the Mayfair Mews apartment complex was not complete. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the buildings in Virginia Beach, and one pilot was rescued while still strapped into his ejection seat. REUTERS/Peter J. Casey

A firefighter looks on as flames are extinguished after a U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The Navy fighter crashed soon after take-off into an apartment complex in Virginia on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, heavily damaging half-a-dozen buildings and injuring nine people. All the injuries, including those to the F/A-18 crew, were minor, officials said, but the search of the Mayfair Mews apartment complex was not complete. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the buildings in Virginia Beach, and one pilot was rescued while still strapped into his ejection seat. REUTERS/Peter J. Casey

Virginia Beach Fire Department firefighters continue cleanup efforts after extinguishing a blaze that destroyed buildings when a U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter jet crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The Navy fighter crashed soon after take-off into an apartment complex in Virginia on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, heavily damaging half-a-dozen buildings and injuring nine people. All the injuries, including those to the F/A-18 crew, were minor, officials said, but the search of the Mayfair Mews apartment complex was not complete. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the buildings in Virginia Beach, and one pilot was rescued while still strapped into his ejection seat. REUTERS/Thomas Slusser

Firefighting foam covers the scene of a crash of an F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. Initial reports indicate that at approximately 12:05 p.m., the jet crashed just after takeoff at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach. Both air crew safely ejected from the aircraft and are being treated at a local hospital. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antonio P. Turretto Ramos/Handout

Cmdr. Scott Knapp (C), commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, and Steven Cover, Chief of the Virginia Beach Fire Department, survey the response effort following a the crash of an F/A-18D Hornet assigned to VFA-106, in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia soon after takeoff on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, damaging six buildings and injuring at least seven people. No deaths have been reported, but three residents of the Mayfair Mews complex for the elderly were unaccounted for, authorities said. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antonio P. Turretto Ramos/Handout

Firefighting foam covers the scene of a crash of an F/A-18D Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. The U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia soon after takeoff on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, damaging six buildings and injuring at least seven people. No deaths have been reported, but three residents of the Mayfair Mews complex for the elderly were unaccounted for, authorities said. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antonio P. Turretto Ramos/Handout

Firefighting foam covers the scene of a crash of an F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, in Virginia beach April 6, 2012. The U.S. Navy F/A-18D fighter crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia soon after takeoff on Friday, sending fireballs into the sky, damaging six buildings and injuring at least seven people. No deaths have been reported, but three residents of the Mayfair Mews complex for the elderly were unaccounted for, authorities said. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antonio P. Turretto Ramos/Handout

Fire fighters survey the burnt-out wreckage of the tail of a Navy F/A-18D jet fighter which crashed into an apartment complex in Virginia Beach April 6, 2012. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the buildings and all injuries on the ground were minor according to officials. REUTERS/Rich-Joseph Facun

WASHINGTON The Navy began distributing emergency relief checks on Monday to people left homeless after a fighter jet crashed and destroyed much of an apartment complex last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Five residents were injured and six buildings damaged when the F/A-18D from nearby Naval Air Station Oceana slammed into the Mayfair Mews complex just after noon (1600 GMT) on Friday, setting several buildings ablaze and partially destroying the others.

The two aviators ejected safely from the plane with minor injuries.

Virginia Beach fire officials said on Saturday that some 60 residents of the complex may have been left homeless by the crash.

Navy officials met with residents on Sunday to start the process of helping with housing, meals and clothing. Initial payments begin at $2,300 for an individual resident and more for family members, the Navy said in a statement.

"We are committed to doing the right thing to address the needs of these families, who through no fault of their own have endured an incredible hardship," said Rear Admiral Tim Alexander, commander of the Navy's Mid-Atlantic region.

The Navy said it has set up a call center to assist residents who provide documentation that they were affected by the crash. It had legal representatives at the Mayfair Mews on Monday to help residents fill out claims forms and to answer questions about compensation.

Navy Captain Mark Weisgerber, a spokesman at the Pentagon, said the jet "suffered a catastrophic mechanical malfunction" during a training flight.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A separate Navy statement said that investigators were examining the crash site and would study the aircraft's incident recorder. Parts of the plane's fuselage and wings were to be removed on Monday, but the engines will be left at the scene at least during the initial investigation this week.

The aviators have been released from the hospital, the statement said.

(Reporting By David Alexander; additional reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Xavier Briand)