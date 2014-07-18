NEW YORK A commercial tour bus traveling from Canada rolled over on an upstate New York highway on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, police said.

The bus, carrying 55 passengers from Quebec to New York City, veered off Interstate 87 onto the median before crashing in North Hudson, 350 miles (402 km) north of its destination, New York State Police said in a statement.

Multiple people were transported to three hospitals to be treated for serious as well as minor injuries, police said.

Police did not immediately know whether the person who was killed was a passenger or driver.

Several fire departments and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash, which caused a partial shutdown of the highway, police said.

The company operating the bus has not been identified and the cause of the rollover was under investigation. Authorities had no further details, police said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)