The pilot of a small plane and his 14-year-old passenger died on Saturday when their aircraft struck another plane and crashed during an event in upstate New York to introduce young people to aviation, officials said.

A Cessna 172, single-engine plane, and a Searey amateur-built aircraft collided about 6 miles (10 kms) southeast of Buffalo-Lancaster Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The Cessna then crashed in a wooded area in Lancaster, police said.

A 72-year-old man piloting the Cessna and a 14-year-old boy riding in the plane died in the crash, the Lancaster Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed.

The pilot of the Searey aircraft safely landed in a field in Alden, New York, the FAA said. The pilot and a 9-year-old girl who was a passenger in the plane walked away from the scene unharmed, the Buffalo News reported.

Both planes were taking part in the Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program, which gives children hands-on experience with aviation, and each aircraft had a young person on board, association spokesman Dick Knapinski said in an email. The event was run by the group's Buffalo, New York, chapter, he said.

Nearly 1.9 million young people have gone on flights through the program and this is only the second fatal accident involving Young Eagles since it launched in 1992, Knapinski said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the collision.

It appears the pilots of both planes were flying to Buffalo-Lancaster Regional Airport when they collided, police said.

