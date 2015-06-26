AUSTIN, Texas A Texas truck driver has been charged with four counts of first degree manslaughter on suspicion of causing an Oklahoma highway crash that killed four softball players from North Central Texas College, court officials said on Friday.

Russell Staley was charged in Murray County, Oklahoma, with killing the four women in the September 2014 crash. A dozen other people on the bus were injured.

There were no signs that Staley took evasive action when his truck veered across a median on Interstate 35 and struck the bus carrying the team, U.S. National Transportation Safety Board officials said.

Three members of the "Lady Lions" softball team were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth player died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)