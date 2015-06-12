NASHVILLE, Tenn. A church bus left the road and smashed into a drain culvert in southeastern Tennessee on Friday, injuring 16 juvenile passengers and the driver, authorities said.

The passengers are part of a group visiting the Cleveland, Tennessee, area for a week-long mission trip from Barnwell, South Carolina, Cleveland police said in a statement.

Six passengers were being treated and the 11 others evaluated at a local hospital, Cleveland police said.

The city of about 43,000 is about 25 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by David Bailey and Lisa Lambert)