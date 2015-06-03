AUSTIN, Texas Two people were killed and 30 others injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus crashed into a tractor trailer along a highway west of Houston, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

There was no immediate information available on the extent of the injuries that took place on a highway near Weimar, about 85 miles (140 km) west of Houston.

The bus slammed into the back of the truck, which then hit a car on Interstate 10 where traffic had slowed due to construction, local media reported.

