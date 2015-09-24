Six people were killed and seven injured when an overcrowded sports utility vehicle being pursued by police and thought to be carrying immigrants flipped several times southwest of Houston early on Thursday, police said.

Some of the victims in the pre-dawn crash in Edna, about 100 miles (160 km) from Houston, appear to be from Honduras and Guatemala, the Edna Police Department said.

"The vehicle rolled, or flipped, multiple times, ejecting a number of the occupants," police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later at an area hospital.

The identities of those in the crash have not yet been released. Two people who fled the scene were taken into custody.

The vehicle's rear seat had been folded down and the middle seat removed to make more room for passengers, police said.

