Dense fog and slush are blamed for a massive Wyoming traffic pileup on Monday that killed one person and injured dozens, ignited a 22,000-gallon tanker containing a hazardous chemical, and closed part of a federal highway, authorities said.

The pileup on U.S. Interstate 80 west of Laramie began about 8 a.m. when two semi-trailers collided, causing one to jackknife in both lanes of a roadway that serves as the main east-west artery across the southern part of the state, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Between 21 and 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup, and heavy fog and light slush contributed to the crash, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant David Wagener said in a statement. Details about the fatality and severity of injuries were not immediately provided.

An investigation and cleanup has been hampered by a large fire that broke out from an accident involving a commercial truck carrying a solvent, Butyl Cellosolve, which is considered a hazardous material, he said.

It was the fourth such pileup in less than a week on the 50-mile stretch of I-80 between Laramie and the capital city of Cheyenne in the southeast corner of the state. Blizzard conditions were blamed for three major pileups on Thursday on that highway involving dozens of commercial and passenger vehicles.

