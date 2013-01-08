An Alabama teen was free on bond on Tuesday for allegedly planning to use homemade explosives in a school attack that authorities say may have been inspired by the school killings in Newtown, Connecticut, local media reported.

Derek Shrout, 17, of Russell County in eastern Alabama was released from a court appearance on Monday on $75,000 bond. He must wear an ankle monitor, stay away from Russell County High School and be monitored by a parent while using the Internet.

He was arrested on Friday after his teacher found his journal with handwritten plans to target teachers and students, particularly African Americans, local media reported. He described himself to authorities as a white supremacist, the reports said.

His first journal entry was December 17, 2012, three days after a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren and six staff members at Newtown's Sandy Hook Elementary School.

A search of Shrout's parents home turned up several dozen small tobacco cans and two large cans, all with holes drilled in them and containing pellets, Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor said in the reports. He said the devices were just a few steps from being ready to explode.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Alden Bentley)