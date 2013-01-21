SANTA FE, New Mexico New Mexico police on Sunday identified the teenager accused of killing five people in an Albuquerque home as Nehemiah Griego, the son and brother of the victims.

Griego, 15, used multiple weapons, including an assault rifle, to kill his family on Saturday night, police said. Griego is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of child abuse leading to death, said Aaron Williamson, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department deputy.

Greg Griego, the brother of former state Senator Eric Griego was killed, along with his wife Sarah and three of their children.

All victims had multiple gunshot wounds, Williamson said.

The Griego family issued a statement saying: "Our family is grieving this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the prayers and support we have received and request that the media honor our family's privacy during this difficult time."

It is not clear whether the weapons were inside the home or brought in from outside, Williamson said.

The United States remains on edge about gun violence more than a month after a man killed 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school using an assault rifle. The massacre has renewed a national debate about gun control.

President Barack Obama has proposed a new assault weapons ban and mandatory background checks for all gun buyers. On Tuesday, New York broadened its assault weapons ban and restricted the allowed capacity for ammunition magazines. Several other states are considering whether to tighten gun controls.

Assault weapons are legal in New Mexico, though state lawmakers are considering proposals to expand gun control laws and require background checks for nearly anyone buying a firearm.

