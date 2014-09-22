PHOENIX An Arizona judge has rejected another bid by media organizations to air same-day footage of the penalty phase retrial of Jodi Arias that will decide whether she should be executed for killing her ex-boyfriend, documents showed on Monday.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens ruled broadcasters would only be able to screen the proceedings after a final outcome was reached in the closely watched case.

"The court is mindful of its obligation to allow public and media access to the trial," Stephens wrote in an order made public on Monday. "That access should not include live broadcast of the trial prior to a verdict."

Stephens said her reasons were outlined in previous sealed rulings and bolstered by defense attorneys' views that the coverage would have a chilling effect on potential witnesses.

Arias was convicted last year of killing Travis Alexander in his home in 2008. His body was found slumped in the shower, stabbed multiple times and his throat slashed. He also was shot in the head.

Jurors found Arias eligible for the death penalty but were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on execution.

Arias' original five-month trial was broadcast live on the Internet, drawing tens of thousands of viewers with its graphic testimony and gruesome crime scene photographs.

The 34-year-old former waitress from California testified for 18 days, saying she acted in self-defense.

Stephens' ruling came a week before jury selection is scheduled to start for the penalty phase retrial. If the new jury is unable to reach a decision on whether Arias should be put to death, a judge would sentence her to life in prison, or to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Monday he would turn down media requests for interviews with Arias.

"She probably has been the highest-profile inmate ever in this jail system. But she's had her 15 minutes of fame," he said.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)