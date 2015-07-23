LITTLE ROCK, Ark. A 14-year-old Arkansas boy was arrested on Thursday and is expected to be charged with the murder of his grandparents, who were found fatally shot outside their home in a Little Rock suburb, authorities said.

Robert Cogdell and his wife Patricia Cogdell, both 66, were found on Wednesday in Conway, Arkansas, which is about 20 miles west of the city of Maumelle where he had served as the longtime public works director, authorities said.

Police said they expect the 14-year-old to be charged as an adult with two counts of capital murder. They did not release his name due to his age.

Cogdell had served as Maumelle's public works director since the city's incorporation 30 years ago, Mayor Mike Watson said.

