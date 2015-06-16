Combination photo shows three teenage boys L-R: James Francis Edwards Jr., 15, Chancey Allen Luna, 16, and Michael Dewayne Jones, 17, in Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma, booking photos released on August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephens County Sheriff's Office/Handout

OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma teen was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Australian student baseball player who was out on a jog.

Chancey Luna, 18, was convicted of the August 2013 drive-by killing of Christopher Lane, then a 22-year-old student at East Central University as he was jogging along a residential road in Duncan, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors said Luna and two other teenagers in a car with him shot Lane because they were bored.

Attorneys for Luna said he was 16 at the time of the crime and should have had his case heard by a juvenile court. Luna was tried as an adult.

One co-defendant in the case, James Edwards Jr., struck a deal with the prosecution to testify against Luna, having his murder charge dropped to an accessory-after-the-fact count.

During a preliminary hearing last year, Edwards testified that another teenager, Michael Jones, was driving and that Luna fired the gun from the back seat.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, court officials said.

