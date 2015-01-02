NEW YORK A New Jersey strip club that served as the Bada Bing! lounge in the "The Sopranos," a hit television series about a mob family, was broken into on Friday, police said, less than two weeks after it was the scene of an armed robbery.

The front glass door of the Satin Dolls in Lodi, New Jersey, was smashed sometime before dawn and its office door was pried open, according to the town's police. Nothing was taken from the office safe.

On Dec. 21, two men armed with shotguns held up the bar after closing hours and made off with about $30,000, police said.

Like many bars, the Satin Dolls, located along a state highway, has a lot of cash on hand, Lodi Police Detective Captain Donald Scorzetti said.

"It's a go-go bar. Do I need to say more?" he said.

"It is unknown if they are related," Scorzetti said of the two incidents.

As the Bada Bing! in the HBO series, the club served as a hangout for the show's lead character Tony Soprano and his fellow North Jersey mobsters.

Its parking lot was the scene of one of the series' most gruesome and controversial murders, when a pregnant stripper at the club was brutally beaten to death and her head smashed into a guardrail by one of the crime family's members.

