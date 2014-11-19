NEW YORK New York police are investigating the death of a man found with his throat slashed in a bathtub and identified by local media as a prominent banker, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Police responding to a 911 call discovered the lifeless body in an apartment in Manhattan's downtown financial district on Tuesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene. Police did not reveal his identity.

The New York Post said the victim was Shawn Miller, a managing director at Citigroup.

Citigroup said Miller was the managing director of its environment and social risk management team.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with Shawn's family at this time," Citigroup said in a statement.

There were no signs of forced entry, no weapon was found and the motive remains unknown, police said.

