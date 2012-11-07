Detroit Tigers' Delmon Young comes in from the outfield during batting practice before their MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Michigan, in this May 4, 2012 file photo. Young pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment on Wednesday for shouting... REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

NEW YORK Professional baseball player Delmon Young pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment on Wednesday for shouting anti-Semitic slurs at four men outside a New York hotel and tackling one to the ground, prosecutors said.

The Detroit Tigers left fielder was ordered to complete 10 days of community service and participate in a program to confront bigotry and racism at the Museum of Tolerance New York, said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

If he finishes the sentence, Young, 27, of Camarillo, California, will be permitted to withdraw his plea and instead plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree harassment.

He was accused of confronting the men outside the Hilton New York in midtown Manhattan at about 2:30 a.m. on April 27.

Vance said defendants convicted of hate crimes who complete the restorative justice program typically tour the midtown Manhattan museum exhibits and meet with museum educators to explore issues of prejudice, diversity, and tolerance.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jackie Frank)