Two bodies discovered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where singer Whitney Houston died in February and where the Emmy awards for Daytime television will take place later on Saturday, were believed to be the victims of a murder-suicide, police said.

Beverly Hills police said in a statement on Saturday that they responded to a call late on Friday night and found the bodies of an elderly man and woman at the hotel.

"Investigators believe they are the victims of a murder-suicide," said police spokesman Mark Rosen.

The identities of the two people were not released and no other details were given.

Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the same hotel on February 11. Her death was ruled as accidental.

The Daytime Emmy awards, which honor stars of daytime drama television, are scheduled to take place at the hotel later on Saturday, according to the group's website.

(Reporting by Greg McCune)