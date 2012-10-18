Mohammad Chowdhury, a neighbor living in an apartment above Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, speaks to journalists in front of his home in the Queens borough of New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Local residents walk past the apartment building where Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis lives in the Queens borough of New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A view of the mailbox and street number on the outside of the apartment building where Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis lives in the Queens borough of New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Journalists stand outside the apartment building where Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis lives in the Queens borough of New York October 17, 2012. The FBI on Wednesday arrested the 21-year-old Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, federal authorities said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Residents stand outside the apartment building where Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis lives in the Queens borough of New York October 17, 2012. The FBI on Wednesday arrested the 21-year-old Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, federal authorities said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A relative of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis stands in her residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Relatives of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis cry as they claim his innocence at their residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Relatives of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis cry as his mother (L) prays in their residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis is pictured in this undated photo obtained from a social media site. The FBI on Wednesday arrested the Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, federal authorities said. REUTERS/Twitter

Quazi Mohammad Ahsanullah, father of Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, holds a photograph of his son inside his residence at Uttar Jatrabari in Dhaka October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

DHAKA The father of a Bangladeshi man accused of attempting to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank denied on Thursday that his son was involved and said he was the victim of a "racist conspiracy".

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda.

"This is nothing but a conspiracy. There is still a racist conspiracy there," his father Quazi Mohammad Ahsanullah told reporters in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

"The intelligence of the USA is playing with a mere boy whom we sent for higher study. The allegation against my son is not true at all. He could not even drive a car. How was he caught with a van?"

Nafis appeared in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday. The criminal complaint against him said he had entered the United States in January and that he had said he was in contact with members of al Qaeda overseas.

The complaint said he had travelled by van with a man to a New York warehouse where Nafis assembled what he thought was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb.

The man he believed to be an accomplice was in fact an undercover agent working for the FBI and the explosives were not in working condition. He was arrested later in a hotel near the bank.

Nafis had been a business student at North South University, a prestigious private institution in Bangladesh, before leaving to study computer science in the United States.

His father, a senior vice president of a private bank, said Nafis was the more religious of his two children, but in no way a fanatic. He told reporters he had asked the government for help "so that our son will not fall victim to an arranged story".

"He fell into trap," he said. "We talked with him 24 hours before he was arrested."

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ron Popeski and Pravin Char)