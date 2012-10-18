Federal Reserve and New York City Police officers stand guard in front of the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A Federal Reserve Police officer looks out of the door as he stands guard inside the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Police cars are stationed outside a building in Jamaica, Queens, New York October 17, 2012 in this handout frame capture from video, where a man was arrested in connection with a plot to detonate a bomb at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. REUTERS/WNBC-TV/Handout

A Federal Reserve Police officer stands guard in front of the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

U.S. assistant attorneys Richard Tucker (L) and James Loonam (R) exit the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York, after 21-year-old Bangladeshi Quazi Mohammad Rexwanul Ahsan Nafis was arraigned in New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Court appointed lawyer from the Federal Defenders of New York Heidi Cesare exits the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York October 17, 2012. Her client, 21-year-old Bangladeshi Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (453-kg) bomb, a plot thwarted by an undercover sting operation, federal authorities said. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a news ticker mentioning the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly walks away after speaking to the media regarding the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly speaks to the media regarding the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Ray Kelly (2nd L) speaks to the media regarding the arrest of a Bangladeshi man during a sting operation in New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A courtroom sketch shows Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis (L) being arraigned in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A courtroom sketch shows Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis (2nd R) being arraigned in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Bangladeshi man in a sting operation on charges he attempted to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank with what he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg) bomb, federal authorities said.

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The FBI said the public was not in danger because the explosives provided to Nafis were never in working condition and the suspect was closely monitored by the undercover agent - highlighting a script law enforcement has employed several times this year in similar cases, including one in Washington and another in Ohio.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said President Barack Obama had been briefed about the arrest.

"Attempting to destroy a landmark building and kill or maim untold numbers of innocent bystanders is about as serious as the imagination can conjure," said Mary Galligan, FBI acting assistant director-in-charge. "The defendant faces appropriately severe consequences."

In an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nafis wore a plain brown crew-neck T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and sneakers. He barely spoke during the brief hearing, mumbling answers of "yes" to questions from U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann.

According to the criminal complaint, Nafis traveled to the United States in January 2012. Once in New York, he claimed to be in contact with al Qaeda members overseas, although federal agents found no evidence that he was working for al Qaeda or that he was directed by the organization, according to a U.S. official who declined to be named.

Nafis considered several targets for his attack, including the New York Stock Exchange and a high-ranking government official, whom the U.S. official identified as Obama.

(For a related Reuters video, please see link.reuters.com/wen43t)

In the end, the criminal complaint said, Nafis decided to focus on the Federal Reserve Bank in lower Manhattan, which stands like a limestone and sandstone fortress atop what is believed to be one of the world's largest stockpiles of gold.

RECRUITS

To create a cell to help him carry out the bombing, Nafis began to seek out recruits, eventually bringing on board an undercover agent working for the FBI.

The two met on Wednesday morning and traveled by van to a New York warehouse, where Nafis assembled what he thought was a 1,000 pound bomb, before driving to the Federal Reserve Bank, among the most secure and guarded buildings in Manhattan.

After parking near the bank, Nafis walked to a nearby hotel and recorded a video statement in which he said, "We will not stop until we attain victory or martyrdom," according to the FBI.

Nafis was arrested in the hotel as he repeatedly attempted to detonate the inert bomb, the FBI said.

New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, whose department was part of the operation, objected to suggestions that Nafis' plans were crude and bumbling.

"I don't see how you characterize (him as) unsophisticated, I mean he was arrested, but he clearly had the intent to create mayhem here," Kelly told reporters.

Other FBI sting operations this year have netted at least one foreign suspect, as well as some from the United States.

In February, a 29-year-old Moroccan man was arrested near the U.S. Capitol wearing a vest he believed was full of al Qaeda-supplied explosives, and charged in an attempted suicide bombing of Congress.

Five self-described anarchists in the Cleveland area were arrested in May and accused of plotting to blow up a four-lane highway bridge. An undercover FBI agent had sold the men inoperable detonators and plastic explosives.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer and David Ingram in Washington; Writing by Dan Burns and Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mohammad Zargham)