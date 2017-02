A note to the media signed by Stan Patz, father of Etan Patz who disappeared 33 years ago, is seen at the entrance outside the family home in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

New York Police Department spokesman Paul Brown holds an original missing poster of Etan Patz during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly answers questions after announcing the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. Hernandez will be charged with second-degree murder. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance leaves a Manhattan Court in New York May 24, 2012. Police were set to announce the arrest of a New Jersey man on Thursday in the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz from his New York City neighborhood, according to a source close to the investigation into the case that drew national attention to the plight of missing children. Although the boy was formally declared dead in 2001, Attorney Vance re-opened the case in 2010 and investigators tore apart the basement in April looking for clothing and human remains after a cadaver-sniffing dog sensed something at the site. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly speaks to a colleague after announcing the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. Hernandez will be charged with second-degree murder. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez, who they said had confessed to the 1979 killing of 6-year-old Etan Patz, in New York May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. Hernandez will be charged with second-degree murder. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. Hernandez will be charged with second-degree murder. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Becky Hernandez (L) and Rosemary Hernandez, daughter and wife of Pedro Hernandez respectively, leave Manhattan Criminal Court in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A copy photo of the original missing poster of Etan Patz is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance in New York, April 19, 2012. The authorities began their search early on Thursday at the SoHo neighborhood building where the 6-year-old boy disappeared, FBI spokesman Peter Donald said. Patz, who was one of the first missing children to appear on a milk carton, was formally declared dead in 2001. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared 'National Missing Child Day' in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Pedro Hernandez is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court via video link seen here in this courtroom sketch in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shirley Shepherd

NEW YORK A man who police say confessed to strangling Etan Patz was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, 33 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished from his New York neighborhood and soon changed the way the nation responds to missing children.

Pedro Hernandez, 51, who worked as a stock boy in a small food store on the Manhattan SoHo street where Patz was last seen on May 25, 1979, was charged with a single count of second-degree murder, according to court records.

According to a one-sentence charging document, Hernandez told police that he "strangled Etan Patz and placed him inside a plastic bag, thereby causing the death of Etan Patz ... in the basement of 448 West Broadway."

"The defendant had made statements that he in fact killed Etan Patz. In addition, a number of years ago, he made admissions to civilian witnesses that he had been involved in the killing of a young boy in Manhattan at that time," said Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Armand Durastanti.

"It has been 33 years and justice has not yet been done," Durastanti said at a brief arraignment hearing.

Hernandez's lawyer, Harvey Fishbein, sought to cast doubt on the confession, saying his client has a "history of hallucinations, both visual and auditory."

Hernandez, who is being held without bail, did not appear in court for his arraignment and was shown remotely by video link from New York's Bellevue Hospital, where he was moved on Friday. He was shown sitting with his hands cuffed, flanked by his lawyer and a police officer, and wearing an orange jump suit.

Fishbein, a court-appointed attorney with lengthy experience using psychiatric defense tactics, requested a psychiatric exam to determine Hernandez's "fitness to proceed." He said Hernandez has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is on medication.

Hernandez, who was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday and formally arrested on Thursday, will make his next court appearance on June 25.

CHANGED VIEW OF MISSING KIDS

Patz's highly publicized disappearance prompted President Ronald Reagan to sign into law the Missing Children's Assistance Act in 1984, sparking the start of a non-profit missing children's center and triggering enormous changes in the way police and the public respond to reports of missing children. As a result, Patz was one of the first missing children whose face appeared on a milk carton appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

On Thursday, New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said Hernandez had confessed during in a videotaped interview that he strangled the boy in the store's basement, placed his body in a bag and dumped it in the trash. Apart from the confession, however, Kelly said police have no physical evidence.

Hernandez had been living in Maple Shade, New Jersey, where he lived with his wife and daughter.

The break in the case came a month after the FBI and New York City Police conducted an excavation of a basement in another neighborhood building, which failed to yield clues. It did, however, prompt a tip about Hernandez, who had told family members as far back as 1981 that "he had done a bad thing and killed a child in New York," Kelly said.

His confession continued to draw skepticism from those who have closely followed the case, including author Lisa Cohen, whose book "After Etan" detailed what happened after his parents agreed to let him take his first walk alone to the school bus stop. He never returned.

"There have been hundreds and hundreds of false leads and moments when they know the case was solved - and it wasn't," Cohen said in an interview on CNN early Friday.

Patz told his parents he planned to stop at the store to buy a soda before boarding the bus, and Hernandez now says he lured the boy to the basement with the promise of a free soft drink.

Perhaps nodding to the notion that authorities themselves are not satisfied with Hernandez's confession alone, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. called Friday's proceedings "the beginning of the legal process, not the end."

"There is much investigative and other work ahead, and it will be conducted in a measured and careful manner," Vance said in a statement.

(Additional reporting by Dan Burns; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Anthony Boadle)