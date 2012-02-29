KANSAS CITY, Mo A British fugitive already in custody in Missouri wanted in a $1.6 million robbery of an armored van in 1993 was also charged on Tuesday with document fraud and identify theft.

A federal grand jury indicted Edward "Fast Eddie" Maher in Springfield, Missouri, accusing him of using a fraudulent Social Security Card issued in Missouri in 2010 and holding a state driver's license in the name of his brother, Michael Maher, who lives in England.

Edward Maher was arrested in Ozark, Missouri, on February 8 and indicted for possessing four guns. He now faces the three federal charges and possible extradition to England on the 1993 theft charge and is in federal custody.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Maher told the FBI he fled to the U.S. in 1998 and posed as his brother because he was wanted for a crime in England.

Authorities allege Maher stole $1.6 million in cash and coins from an armored van in Felixstowe, England.

Maher, 56, became known as "Fast Eddie" after his disappearance. He came to the attention of police in Missouri when his daughter-in-law, Jessica King, turned him in, according to her lawyer, Brandon Potter.

King is seeking $158,000 in reward money, Potter said.

