BOSTON Attorneys for accused mobster James "Whitey" Bulger asked a District Court on Friday to delay his trial on 19 counts of murder by eight months until November 2013.

Defense attorney J.W. Carney in a court filing repeated his complaint that his team would not have enough time to review 366,000 pages of evidence gathered by prosecutors before the scheduled March 4 trial date.

Bulger's attorneys had initially sought a year's delay in the trial. In June, Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler rejected that request, but granted a delay until the current March start date.

Bulger, 83, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges, related to crimes that authorities allege he committed as leader of Boston's Winter Hill Gang in the 1970s and 1980s. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested, along with girlfriend Catherine Greig, at an apartment in California last year after having been on the run for 16 years and blending into an oceanside community.

A spokeswoman for the attorney in Boston said the office declined to comment on the request, saying prosecutors would respond with their own court filing.

