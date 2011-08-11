Catherine Greig, long time girlfriend of former mob boss and fugitive James ''Whitey'' Bulger, who was arrested in Santa Monica, California on June 22, 2011, is seen in a booking mug photo released to Reuters on August 1, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

BOSTON Catherine Greig was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to harbor and conceal her fugitive boyfriend and former crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, federal prosecutors said.

Greig, 60, faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the crime.

The indictment alleges that Greig, also known by a host of aliases including Carol Gasko, Helen Marshall, Carol Shapeton and Mrs. Thomas Baxter, conspired with others to conceal and harbor Bulger during the 16 years the pair were on the run together.

"It is alleged that Greig conspired to take steps to prevent Bulger's discovery and arrest," said a statement from federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials.

The indictment alleges that Greig and Bulger used false identities to make purchases and pay bills and that Greig ran many of their errands to minimize Bulger's time in public.

Greig and the 81-year-old Bulger were arrested on June 22 in their Santa Monica, California hideout with a stash of about 30 firearms and $822,000 in cash hidden in holes in the wall.

Bulger was wanted on federal racketeering charges in connection with 19 murders from the 1970s and 1980s. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

During a probable cause and detention hearing for Greig in July, prosecutors argued that she was a flight risk.

At the end of the hearing, Greig agreed to voluntary detention and will remain behind bars until the judge determines if she should be released pending trial.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Greg McCune)