LOS ANGELES Two men, bound with duct tape and gagged, have been found killed execution-style in a California garage, and authorities were searching for two suspects and a potential third victim who may have fled the scene, police said on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire on Sunday evening in Montclair, 33 miles east of Los Angeles, discovered the victims, men in their 30s, dead inside a detached garage, Montclair police said.

The family in the home saw a third man running away who may also have had his hands tied behind his back and mouth taped, police said. Bloodhounds were used overnight to track the possible victim, Sergeant Bryon Kelly told KTLA news.

“It did pick up the scent, but it also lost it,” Kelly told the station. “So we don’t know if that person got into a car or somehow got into an area where the dog was not able to track him.”

Two other men were seen fleeing the scene, police said.

“The homicide does not appear to be a home invasion or a random act, as investigators believe there is some sort of connection between the suspects and the victims,” said the police statement, which did not identify the victims.

The people in the house were not believed to have any connection to the case except as witnesses, and the garage was being rented out to separate tenants who used it as an automobile repair business, police told KABC-TV.

