SAN FRANCISCO A man suspected of following a 13-year-old Northern California girl from school and then attempting to assault her inside her Bay Area home in an incident captured on video has been arrested, authorities said on Friday.

Mohammad Khaliqi, 31 of San Jose, was arrested on Friday and held on suspicion of burglary, attempted sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to Sergeant Enrique Garcia of the San Jose Police Department.

The arrest follows an attack reported Tuesday by an unidentified 13-year-old San Jose girl who reported that a man on a bike had followed her home from school, forced his way into her home and attempted to assault her, police said.

The girl told KNTV television station in San Jose that the suspect appeared to be recording the encounter with a smartphone. Surveillance footage showed a man scuffle with the girl inside the front door of her home, before she fought him off and he left out the front door.

“I had to fight this guy and I’m thinking, ‘Help me, help me please.’ That was actually the only thing that was going through my mind,” the girl told KNTV.

Investigators suspect the man was also behind a similar attempted sexual assault reported last month in San Jose, when a 28-year-old woman was followed into a restroom at a Japanese market, authorities said. That woman also fought off the attacker, who fled.

The most recent attack led San Jose police to issue a press release in search of the suspect, which they forwarded to officials at the Cupertino Union School District with instructions to distribute to parents in a blast email.

There was no immediate word on whether Khaliqi had obtained legal representation.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Diane Craft)