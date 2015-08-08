LOS ANGELES A 28-year-old man armed with a large knife wounded six people, including three employees at a convalescent home, when he went on a stabbing spree in Long Beach, California, before police shot him to death, officials said on Saturday.

Derrick Lee Hunt began his attack on Friday night at an apartment complex where he stabbed his wife, her brother and a neighbor, Long Beach police said in a statement.

After committing that spree of violence at the residential building in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles, Hunt walked across the street to the convalescent home where he stabbed three employees of the facility, police said.

Police responded to an emergency call about the stabbing, and officers who arrived at the scene were aided by people who pointed them toward the attacker, police said.

Officers encountered Hunt and then opened fire, police said, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The six people Hunt stabbed ranged in age from 24 to 33, and five of them were transported to local hospitals where they were listed in stable condition, police said. The sixth person had only superficial wounds and was treated at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what might have motivated Hunt to stab the six people, said Long Beach police spokeswoman Sergeant Megan Zabel.

Shawntris Leake, the sister of Derrick Hunt, told reporters the stabbing described by police was completely out of character for him.

"My brother was goofy, outgoing," Leake said, adding that she had recently seen her brother and he displayed no signs of physical aggression.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting, Long Beach police said.

The knife used in the attack on the six people was recovered at the scene, police said. An image released by police showed the blade measured more than 7 inches.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone and Matthew Lewis)