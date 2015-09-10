An evidence sticker and blood drops are pictured at the scene where 3 children were found dead in a parked vehicle in Los Angeles, California September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES Three young brothers were found stabbed to death in the backseat of a sport utility vehicle parked across from a Los Angeles elementary school on Wednesday, and their father who was found in the front seat with stab wounds is a suspect, police said.

Police Chief Charlie Beck said the boys, ages 8 to 12, were not believed to have attended the school, Dolores Huerta Elementary, in a mostly poor, southern part of the city.

"It is a sad day in Los Angeles, made only slightly better by the fact that we have a probable suspect in custody," Beck told reporters at the scene.

Beck initially declined to say if the man found in the vehicle with stab wounds was the suspect. Los Angeles police spokeswoman Liliana Preciado later said the man was the boys' father and was suspected of stabbing them to death.

The motive for the slayings was not immediately clear.

A passerby called police after noticing someone inside the SUV was injured, authorities said. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found the boys stabbed to death in the backseat.

The father was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. He has not been formally arrested and his name has not been released, Preciado said.

Local television stations showed images of the SUV with its two front doors open and a white tent set up on poles above its back end, as detectives combed through the scene.

