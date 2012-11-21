A New Jersey man accused of chatting online about his sexual fantasies of kidnapping, raping and eating children has been charged with luring a 15-year-old boy to Pennsylvania for sex, federal authorities said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Newark said Robert Mucha, 56, met the boy through his mother, who lived in Sussex County, New Jersey, where Mucha now lives.

In October 2010, Mucha persuaded the boy to visit him by promising to take him to an amusement park, after which the boy would spend the night in his apartment. On the night of the visit, Mucha fondled the boy, who objected and left the apartment, the criminal complaint lodged against him said.

Mucha, of Newton, New Jersey, was charged with possessing child pornography in a separate case in July.

Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office, said Mucha had been charged with a further count of possessing child pornography on his home computer.

If convicted of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, Mucha faces a maximum sentence of life behind bars, Reilly said.

According to the charges, Mucha used a web-based chat service on multiple occasions to communicate with individuals who shared his sexual fascination with child cannibalism.

Many of their communications focused on how they might "abduct the children, drug them, roast them and, ultimately, consume them," the criminal complaint said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom)