NEW YORK The jury in the child sex abuse trial of a Roman Catholic monsignor will be back for an eleventh day of deliberations after discussions on Monday ended without a verdict.

After a 10-week trial, the jury is "struggling" to reach a decision on Monsignor William Lynn, the highest-ranking U.S. church official to stand trial in the church's wide-ranging pedophilia trial.

No questions were raised on Monday by jurors, who will return at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday for Day 11 of deliberations.

Lynn, 61, who was secretary of the clergy for the Philadelphia Archdioceses, is accused of conspiracy and child endangerment, and prosecutors charge he covered up child sex abuse allegations against priests.

On trial with him is Reverend James Brennan, who is charged with child endangerment and attempted rape of a 14-year-old child in 1996.

