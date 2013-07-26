CLEVELAND Two of the three women found dead in a Cleveland suburb last week were strangled using some type of ligature, a method identical to that used by previously convicted Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell, county officials said Friday.

The man accused of the murders, Michael Madison, 35, of East Cleveland, mentioned the name of Sowell during a police interview and may have been inspired by Sowell, according to East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton.

The discovery last week of the three decomposed bodies wrapped in plastic were reminiscent of a 2009 incident, in which 11 bodies were found in and around Sowell's home.

Victims Shirellda Terry, 18, and Angela Deskins, 38, were both strangled, according to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson. The cause of death of the third victim, Shetisha Sheeley, 28, is as yet unknown.

Terry's was the first body found wrapped in plastic bags in a garage of an apartment building last week after residents complained of a pungent odor. The two other bodies were found on Saturday.

Madison was formally charged on Monday with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated murder and is being held on $6 million bond. East Cleveland is a mostly low-income suburb of about 27,000 people, located just outside Cleveland.

The bodies, two of which were found by cadaver dogs, were located in a garage, the basement of a building and in a overgrown lot nearby and were estimated to have been in these locations for about six to 10 days.

