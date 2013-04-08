A suspect identified by authorities as Leeland Eisenberg unstraps items from his body as he gives himself up to police outside Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton's New Hampshire campaign office in Rochester, New Hampshire, November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LITTLETON, New Hampshire A New Hampshire man who took several members of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign staff hostage in 2007 was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of leaving a halfway house overnight without permission.

Leeland Eisenberg, 52, faces a charge of escape punishable by up to seven years in prison after he was re-arrested in the lobby of a community center in Manchester, New Hampshire, the state's Department of Corrections said in a statement.

He had walked away from the minimum security Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester on Sunday, the statement said. Eisenberg had been eligible for parole in August, a department spokesman said.

In 2007, Eisenberg entered a Clinton campaign office in Rochester, New Hampshire, with what appeared to be a bomb hidden under his clothes and took five people hostage, holding them for nearly six hours before surrendering. It was later discovered he had strapped road flares to his body.

In an interview with CNN in 2007, Eisenberg said he took the hostages to raise awareness about mental health issues, the network reported on its website.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau and the New Hampshire State Police were investigating the cause and circumstances that led to the inmate's disappearance.

