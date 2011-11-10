STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania Interim Penn State football head coach Tom Bradley said on Thursday he does not fear for the safety of his players at the team's final home game amid a pedophile scandal which led to the sacked of the university's legendary coach Joe Paterno.

"I take this job with very mixed emotions," Bradley told a press conference on his first day in charge after Paterno was sacked on Wednesday evening after 46 years in charge. "I had no reservations about taking this job."

Asked if protests by students supporting Paterno, who is held in the highest regard by many on campus, might disrupt the final home game of the season, he said, "I do not worry about the safety of our players on Saturday."

Bradley said he was phoned and asked to take the helm of the team shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening. After accepting the position he called coach Paterno about about 11 p.m. but declined to say what they discussed. "I think that is personal in nature," he said.

"We are obviously in a very unprecedented situation," Bradley said of the challenge facing him.

"I am going to find a way to restore confidence and start a healing process with everybody," he said. "It is with very mixed emotions and a heavy heart that this has occurred, that I am going through this."

A child sexual abuse scandal brought down Paterno, one of the most iconic names in American sports, amid criticism he did not do enough to stop the alleged crimes by his long-time former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Bradley would not comment on Paterno's unceremonious sacking or that he now exits the team without the hoopla one might expect of the college football coach with the most wins.

"Coach Paterno has meant more to me than anybody but my father," Bradley said, adding he will "go down in history as one of the greatest men."

"Maybe most of you know him as a great football coach; I have had the privilege to work for him, spend time with him," he said. "He has had such a dynamic impact on so many ...people and players' lives, so it is with great respect that I speak of him and I am proud to say that I worked for him."

Asked if receivers coach Mike McQueary would remain on the staff, Bradley said he would, declining to be drawn when asked if he, like Paterno, might be accused of enabling a cover up of the alleged sexual abuse. He said there has been no discussion of dismissing McQueary.

Paterno, in his 46th year as head coach of the Nittany Lions and winner of two national championships, was criticized for not doing more to intervene when incidents of Sandusky's abuse were brought to his attention by McQueary in 2002.

He said Jay Paterno, the former coach's son, would also remain on the coaching staff for Saturday's game.

Sandusky, 67, is accused of sexually abusing at least eight boys over more than a decade. Two other university officials have been charged with not reporting an incident in 2002 when Sandusky allegedly was seen sexually assaulting a child.

Lawyers for all three men have said they deny the charges and maintain their innocence.

Graham Spanier, Penn State's president for 16 years and a family therapist by training, was also sacked on Wednesday.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former finance official Gary Schultz were charged on Monday with failing to alert police after they were told Sandusky was seen molesting a young boy in the locker room showers in 2002. They were also charged with perjury in their statements to a grand jury.