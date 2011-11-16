Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 file police photograph obtained on November 7. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout/Files

STATE COLLEGE Penn State says alleged child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky is "not welcome" on its campus, but the university so far has no legal recourse to keep the former assistant football coach away.

In her bail ruling, Judge Leslie Dutchot ordered the former defensive coordinator not to have any contact with minors, witnesses or alleged victims.

The ruling placed no restrictions on his travel. Sandusky's lawyer, Joe Amendola, advised Sandusky and his wife to take a trip ahead of the next legal proceeding to clear his head, he told CNN.

In effect, Sandusky is free to return to the Penn State campus, something school officials are powerless to stop.

"Our legal counsel informed Jerry Sandusky that he is not welcome on our campus," Penn State spokeswoman AnneMarie Mountz said in an e-mail to Reuters on Wednesday.

Requests for information on a possible restraining order against Sandusky, or what officials would do if he tried to return to campus, were not immediately answered.

Nor was it clear if prosecutors would seek to alter Sandusky's bail conditions. Calls to the Pennsylvania attorney general's office were not immediately returned.

Sandusky, once considered a likely successor to legendary Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno, is accused of sexually assaulting eight boys over more than a decade.

A grand jury report detailing the accusations said that a graduate assistant with the football team witnessed Sandusky assaulting a boy in the showers of the football building on campus in 2002.

The allegations of sex crimes and their cover-up have rocked the university. The fallout ended the career of Paterno, who along with the university's president, was fired on November 9 by the board of trustees.

Sandusky professed his innocence on Monday, saying he is not a pedophile, but admitting he showered with young boys.

(Editing by Greg McCune)