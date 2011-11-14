STATE COLLEGE, Pa The longtime head of the children's charity founded by the former assistant coach at Penn State arrested on child sex abuse has resigned, the group said on Monday.

The charity, called The Second Mile, also said it had hired a new legal team, including the former district attorney of Philadelphia, as it prepares for what experts say is an inevitable flurry of civil litigation.

In a statement posted on its website, Second Mile said it had accepted the resignation of Jack Raykovitz, its chief executive for 28 years, on Sunday.

Second Mile said David Woodle, the vice chairman of the group's board of directors, would now be responsible for day-to-day operations of the charity, founded by Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

The charity also said it hired the law firm of Archer & Greiner to serve as its general counsel, replacing Wendell Courtney, who resigned from that position last week.

Second Mile said Lynne Abraham, a partner in Archer & Greiner and the former district attorney in Philadelphia, would be part of its new legal team.

The group downplayed talk it might wind down its programs as a result of the scandal, saying it remained "committed to Second Mile children, teens and families."

In his resignation, which the charity also posted on its website, Raykovitz wrote: "I have submitted, and the Board has accepted, my resignation as President/CEO of The Second Mile. Providing any statement beyond that sentence takes the focus from where it should be -- on the children, young adults and families who have been impacted.

"Their pain and their healing is the greatest priority, and my thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be with them."

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Jerry Norton)