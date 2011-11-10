Penn State head coach Joe Paterno answers questions during a news conference following a loss to Alabama in their NCAA football game in State College, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa Ousted Penn State football coach Joe Paterno said on Wednesday he was disappointed by his firing, and called on students protesting the decision to remain calm.

"I am disappointed with the Board of Trustees' decision, but I have to accept it," the legendary coach said in a statement. "A tragedy occurred, and we all have to have patience to let the legal process proceed."

Paterno thanked all the Penn State fans, supporters, players, coaches and staff.

"Everyone should remain calm and please respect the university, its property and all that we value," he said.

Paterno was fired for failing to do enough to stop alleged sexual abuse of boys by a former assistant coach in university football facilities. He passed the information on to the Athletic Director but did not follow up.

The assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky, has been charged with sexually abusing eight boys over nearly 15 years.

In 46 seasons at the helm of Penn State, Paterno won more games than any other major college coach in history.

