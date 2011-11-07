News that a former assistant to celebrated Penn State University head football coach Joe Paterno has been charged with sexually abusing eight boys has rattled students, fans and alumni across the United States.

Former Assistant Coach Jerry Sandusky has been charged with repeated sexual assault of children over more than a decade. The scandal threatens to tarnish Paterno's reputation.

Here are some key facts about Joe Paterno and Penn State football:

WINNING

Brooklyn-born Paterno, 84, has recorded 409 career victories since taking the reins as Nittany Lions' head coach in 1966, making him the leader in career wins among major college coaches.

Paterno's own playing career was with Ivy League Brown University from 1946 to 1949. He then joined Penn State as an assistant coach in 1950.

He has led Penn State to two National Championship victories, in 1982 and 1986, and seven undefeated regular seasons. Penn State has three Big Ten Conference Championships (one sole in 1994, and co-champs in 2005 and 2008). Paterno is also the all-time leader among college coaches with 24 post-season wins in 37 bowl game appearances.

Paterno is the only coach whose teams have won the Rose, Sugar, Cotton and Orange bowls -- the four traditional New Year's Day bowl games.

PLAYERS

Under Paterno's watch as head coach, the team has counted 78 first-team All-American student athletes. Among those recognized were ten linebackers coached by Sandusky. All of those linebackers were drafted by National Football League teams.

Paterno has seen more than 350 former players sign NFL contracts with 32 of them drafted in the first round.

REPUTATION

Penn State football has never been charged with a major National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) rules infraction. Paterno has long been viewed by many as the leader of a pristine program and a father figure to the athletes.

"Paterno is seen as running one of the cleanest programs in the country that has represented over the period of his tenure the intersection of academics, athletics and strong social behavior," said Dan Lebowitz, executive director of the Sport in Society program at Northeastern University in Boston.

SOURCES: Penn State University athletic website, Penn State University compliance and student-athlete services, Sports Reference LLC, NCAA website.

(Reporting by Lauren Keiper; Editing by Ros Krasny and Greg McCune)