STATE COLLEGE, Pa Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett said on Thursday he supported the decision by the Penn State board of trustees to fire famed coach Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier.

At a meeting with reporters, Corbett said he had told the board -- which dismissed the two men on Wednesday -- that they must remember the victims. He also said "when it comes to the safety of children, there can be no margin of error."

A child sexual abuse scandal brought down Paterno, one of the most iconic names in American sports, amid criticism he did not do enough to stop crimes allegedly committed by his long-time former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Spanier, Penn State's president for 16 years and a family therapist by training, was also sacked on Wednesday.

