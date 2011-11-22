Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is pictured in this November 5, 2011 police photograph obtained on November 7. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office/Handout

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania A preliminary hearing for former Penn State University assistant coach Jerry Sandusky on child sex abuse charges has been postponed for a week, district court officials said on Tuesday.

The hearing will now be held on December 13 at Center County court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. It was earlier scheduled for December 7, and originally for November 9, days after charges were handed down against Sandusky.

The delay was prompted by the "logistical needs" of the hearing, the court said on its website.

An avalanche of media is expected to descend on central Pennsylvania for the hearing in a case that has stunned the prestigious university and its State College campus, and led to the firing of Penn State's president and its revered football coach Joe Paterno.

Sandusky is the focus of a wide-ranging investigation of alleged child sex abuse, involving eight boys over a 15-year period, which was outlined in a 23-page grand jury report.

Sandusky's lawyer told ABC News on Tuesday that he expects more charges could be filed against his client after the storm of publicity surrounding the case.

"My concern is if they bring new charges based upon new people coming forth, that bail's going to be set, and he's going to wind up in jail," Joe Amendola said.

"At this point, I don't think people in general would even be willing to give Jerry a fair trial."

The judge who let Sandusky go free with unsecured bail was removed from the case after it was discovered she had donated to, and volunteered for, the charity The Second Mile. The replacement judge, Robert Scott, has no ties to Penn State.

Sandusky is alleged to have met all his victims through the charity, which he founded in 1977.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former university vice president Gary Schultz are facing perjury charges stemming from the investigation. The hearing for Schultz and Curley is slated for December 6. The pair have proclaimed their innocence.

Also on Tuesday, the Penn State Nittany Lions' interim head coach said he doubted talk that the football team could be kept out of a post-season bowl game because of the Sandusky scandal.

"I have not heard that from anybody," Tom Bradley said at a press conference. Penn State's acting President Rodney Erickson "has talked to people; that's not the case," Bradley said.

Bradley said he had not seen a Wall Street Journal article about how Paterno reportedly clashed with the university's former standards and conduct officer over how players should be disciplined for crimes or other offenses.

The newspaper reported that former official Vicky Triponey was at odds with the legendary coach over student discipline cases that involved football players. Triponey left the university in 2008.

(Additional reporting by Dave Warner; Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)