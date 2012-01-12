Former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley walks through the press after his arraignment on perjury charges in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little

PITTSBURGH Former Penn State University Athletic Director Tim Curley, who faces perjury charges stemming from the child sex abuse scandal that has rocked the school, is suffering from lung cancer, his family said on Wednesday.

A malignant cancerous tumor was discovered in June 2010 and half of Curley's lung was removed, his family said in a statement. The statement said he had not undergone chemotherapy or radiation, but did not elaborate.

Curley and finance official Gary Schultz, who was formerly in charge of the university's police, were charged in November with perjury before a grand jury for testimony they gave about their knowledge of abuse allegations against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, 67. Curley and Schultz deny that they lied to the grand jury.

Sandusky, who has maintained his innocence, faces 52 charges stemming from accusations by 10 men who say he molested them as juveniles over a 15-year period. No date has been set for his trial, and he is under house arrest.

The scandal also claimed the jobs of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier for failing to tell police what they knew about accusations against Sandusky.

Not long after Paterno was fired, his family said he was diagnosed with a treatable form of lung cancer.

Curley is on administrative leave from the university, and Schultz has retired. Curley's attorney, Caroline Roberto, said in a statement her client "did not want his personal health issues to overshadow or minimize the serious legal issues at hand."

"However, despite his illness, Mr. Curley has remained totally focused on doing whatever is necessary to demonstrate that he is not guilty of the crimes with which he has been charged," she said.

