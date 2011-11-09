STATE COLLEGE, Pa Trustees of Penn State University will appoint a special committee on Friday to investigate the circumstances behind the sex abuse allegations involving a former football coach.

The board is "outraged by the horrifying details contained in the grand jury report", the trustees said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee will be tasked with determining "what failures occurred, who is responsible and what measures are necessary to ensure that this never happens at our university again."

Former coach Jerry Sandusky is accused of sexual abuse of eight boys recruited from a charity he founded over a period of more than a decade. Two senior university officials have stepped aside and are charged with failing to report the abuse to police.

Head Football Coach Joe Paterno, who reported one incident to the athletic director, and University President Graham Spanier are also under pressure to resign for failing to stop the abuse.

