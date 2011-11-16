STATE COLLEGE, Pa Penn State named a new acting athletic director on Wednesday as the university continues to respond to the child sex abuse scandal involving a former assistant football coach.

The school said David M. Joyner, a graduate of the school and a member of its board of trustees, would assume responsibility for the university's athletic department, which has been rocked by the allegations involving Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator with the football team once considered a likely successor to legendary coach Joe Paterno, was arrested two weeks ago and now faces charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year period.

